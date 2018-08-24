Nubarashen District residents protest outside Yerevan city hall

The residents of Nubarashen District of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan have assembled outside the Yerevan Municipality, and they are complaining about the stench coming from the Nubarashen landfill.
They stated that this stench has now made it impossible to live in the nearby areas.
In their words, this matter has always been raised, but a solution has never been given.
“The trash has approached the community, and a man sitting at home breathes that smell,” said one demonstrator. “We have already opened the road, and we hope the matter will be resolved.”
Acting Yerevan Mayor Kamo Areyan received them.