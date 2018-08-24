News
Friday
August 24
News
Friday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
Gyumri airport apron to be completely renewed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – “Armenia” International Airports CJSC will completely renew the apron of Shirak International Airport of Gyumri.

The apron of this airport has a surface area of about 22,000 square meters, and it has not been renovated since 1986, “Armenia” International Airports informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As per the CJSC, the apron will be brought to all the international standards and will become an additional stimulus for attracting new airlines.

The company plans to invest about AMD 1.5 billion (approx. US$3,100,725) for the renovation, and this will enable to revamp a 17,000-square-meter area by 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
