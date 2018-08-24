Chinese Finance Minister: China will respond to unreasonable US tariffs

China will resolutely respond to the unreasonable measures taken by the US, said Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun.
“China doesn't wish to engage in a trade war, but we will resolutely respond to the unreasonable measures taken by the United States,” Sky News reported quoting Liu Kun.
“If the United States persists with these measures, we will correspondingly take action to protect our interests,” he added.
On August 23, the US imposed 25% tariffs on Chinese goods imports.
In response, Beijing imposed increased tariffs on American products for the same amount. Earlier, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce protested following the US second package of tariffs and sent a complaint to the WTO in this regard.