Russia, Turkey to create consultation mechanism to facilitate visa regime

Russia and Turkey will create a consultation mechanism to facilitate visa regime, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.
His remark came after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, TASS reported.
“We confirmed Russia’s readiness to negotiate the simplification of travel regimes for certain categories of Turkish citizens on a mutual basis, and we will do it as soon as possible,” he said adding that an agreement has been reached between the two sides to establish a mechanism for consolations on arrangements in this regard.