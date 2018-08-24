Sarkissian: Development of Armenian-Ukrainian relations stems from interests of both countries’ peoples

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, on the occasion of Ukraine’s national holiday: Independence Day.
In his message, President Sarkissian expressed a conviction that the development of Armenian-Ukrainian relations stems from the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, he extended his good wishes to his Ukrainian colleague, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Ukraine.