News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Georgian PM presents Merkel with 17th century painting
Georgian PM presents Merkel with 17th century painting
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bachtadse presented Chancellor Angela Merkel with a 17th century painting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel official Instagram page shared a photo.

Bachtadse handed painting during the dinner at restaurant near Mount Mtatsminda.

“Singing at dinner and a surprising gift: Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bachtadse handed Chancellor Merkel a painting from the 17th century that disappeared after the war in 1945 from a Dresden museum and reached at first the Soviet Union and finally Georgia,” the press service captioned the photo.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news