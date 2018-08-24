Georgian PM presents Merkel with 17th century painting

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bachtadse presented Chancellor Angela Merkel with a 17th century painting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel official Instagram page shared a photo.
Bachtadse handed painting during the dinner at restaurant near Mount Mtatsminda.
“Singing at dinner and a surprising gift: Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bachtadse handed Chancellor Merkel a painting from the 17th century that disappeared after the war in 1945 from a Dresden museum and reached at first the Soviet Union and finally Georgia,” the press service captioned the photo.