German Chancellor official Instagram page posts video from Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


German Chancellor official Instagram page shared a video from Yerevan.

The video of the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Zvartnots International Airport was shared in Chancellor’s Instagram story.

The plane of German Chancellor Angela Merkel landed at Zvartnots airport in Yerevan on Friday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold high level talks that will be followed by a press conference.

Merkel is expected to meet with the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

German Chancellor has already visited Georgia and will also head to Baku later this week.
