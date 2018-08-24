News
Merkel’s official Instagram page shares photo from Armenian Genocide Memorial
Merkel’s official Instagram page shares photo from Armenian Genocide Memorial
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor official Instagram page shared a photo from Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on an official visit to Yerevan, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Friday.

Chancellor was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold high level talks that will be followed by a press conference.

Merkel is expected to meet with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.German Chancellor has already visited Georgia and will also head to Baku later this week.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
