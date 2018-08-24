NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.08.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived on an official visit to Yerevan as a part of her trip to the region.

Merkel was welcomed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. German Chancellor visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

Angela Merkel and Nikol Pashinyan held talks, which were followed by a joint media conference.

The Armenian National Committee of America - Western Region announced that it will lead a delegation of prominent California elected officials and business representatives on a legislative trip and trade study project to meet with influential figures across Armenia’s political spectrum and with various IT centers.

The visit is scheduled to take place from September 4, 2018 to September 13, 2018.

The Emergency Situations Management Agency of Georgia has informed that lifeguards have rescued five drowning tourists in the country’s Black Sea resort town of Ureki.

Two of them were Russian citizens, and lifeguards took them to a safe place.

Three Armenian citizens also needed the lifeguards’ assistance, as a 15-year-old girl and her parents were unable to come ashore.

A prisoner has died Thursday at Nubarashen Criminal-Executive Institution (CEI) in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The man fainted yesterday evening, and an ambulance was called. The doctors pronounced the prisoner biologically dead.

Nikoghosyan was charged with murder with aggravating circumstances.

Two Armenian children who have been in the Netherlands for the past 10 years will be deported.

The Dutch highest court ruled that justice minister Mark Harbers does not have to give residency permits to Hovik (13) and Lili (12). Both were born in Russia and had never been to Armenia.

Their mother was deported in August last year.