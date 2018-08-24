News
Friday
August 24
Friday
August 24
Armenian PM, German Chancellor’s joint press conference in Yerevan (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding a joint press conference in the residence of the Armenian Prime Minister.

As reported earlier, Angela Merkel arrived in Yerevan on Friday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold high level talks that will be followed by a press conference.

Merkel is expected to meet with the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

German Chancellor has already visited Georgia and will also head to Baku later this week.
