US sanctions on Russia over Skripal case to come into effect on August 27

The United States’ sanctions on Russia over the Skripal case are expected to come into effect on August 27, a State Department spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.
"On August 6, the United States has determined, for purposes of implementing the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act), that the Government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or has used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals," the spokesperson said. "On August 8, we notified Congress our intent to impose several sanctions on Russia required by the CBW Act - including most prominently, imposing a presumption of denial for Russian access to any US-origin national security-sensitive goods and technologies."
"The notification period prescribed by the CBW Act elapsed on August 22. We have submitted the Federal Register Notice enacting the sanctions and expect that it will be published on August 27," the State Department spokesperson added.