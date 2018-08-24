Bolton: US sanctions against Russia to stay until Moscow changes its behavior

U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that U.S. sanctions against Russia would remain in place until Moscow changed its behavior, Reuters reported.
Bolton was in Kiev to show Washington’s support for Ukraine which celebrated the anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union with a military parade on Friday.
“The sanctions remain in force and will remain in force until the required change in Russian behavior,” Bolton told a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
“I underlined what President Trump said in Helsinki to President (Vladimir) Putin that it was the position of the United States that we did not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea,” he said, referring to a U.S.-Russia summit in Finland last month.
“A lot depends on Ukraine fulfilling the requirements necessary to meet all of the military and political tests to be a NATO member,” Bolton said.
He said he had told Poroshenko that Moscow should not meddle in Ukraine’s presidential vote next year.