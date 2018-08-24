News
Merkel: Germany cannot give up energy cooperation with Russia
Merkel: Germany cannot give up energy cooperation with Russia
Germany cannot afford giving up on cooperation with Russia in oil and gas, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Her remarks came in Georgia on Friday during the meeting with the Georgian students, TASS reported.

According to her, Europe, Russia, then the Soviet Union, had very close energy cooperation and Germany simple cannot give up cooperation with Russia in oil and gas.

Germany can have natural gas coming from Azerbaijan, but it will not be available at the price the country pays for Russian gas, the Chancellor noted.
