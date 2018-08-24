News
Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to the settlement of Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Germany is ready to encourage creation of a favorable atmosphere for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Yerevan.

Chancellor recalled that Germany is the member of the OSCE Minsk Group. She said the conflict cannot be solved without talks, and it is necessary to spare no effort to resolve the dispu.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that Germany is supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, and both Germany and Mrs. Merkel personally understand that the conflict can be settled only peacefully.

“Therefore, an appropriate atmosphere is needed. In this regard, Armenia highly values the efforts of Germany,” Pashinyan said.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
