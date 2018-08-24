PM: Armenia is not building foreign policy based on counterbalance

YEREVAN. – Armenia does not build foreign policy on the principles of counterbalance, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
His remark came in response to a comment whether Armenia intends to create a balance between relations with the EU and Russia.
According to him, after the velvet revolution Armenia has no intention to make sharp changes in foreign policy.
“We intend to develop relations with Russia within the Eurasian Union and CSTO. At the same time, we intend to develop relations with the EU, in particular, with Germany. During discussions with Mrs. Merkel, it was stated that this approach is positively perceived in Germany. We do not see contradictions and the need for counterbalance,” Pashinyan said.
According to him, Eurasian Economic Union market is of special importance for Armenia.
“But we have already said that there is a special trade regime with the EU in Armenia. It allows expand the volume of goods turnover. The task here is not a quantitative, but qualitative change,” the Prime Minister added.