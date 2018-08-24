News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Merkel: Germany is ready to promote implementation of Armenia-EU deal
Merkel: Germany is ready to promote implementation of Armenia-EU deal
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.-  Armenia and Germany can develop cooperation in a number of directions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Thanking for the warm welcome, the Chancellor noted that she is glad to come to Armenia not only in the year of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic, but in the period of democratic reforms.

"Yerevan is 2800 years old. Armenia is a country with rich culture and history. But it is also open to the future," Merkel said. The Chancellor stated that Germany has been following events, thaking place in Armenia, peaceful rallies and a velvet revolution.

According to her, during the meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan they discussed the relations between the two countries, spoke about the future of the relations not only in a bilateral format, but also in the format of relations with the EU.

The sides also touched upon the issue of people from Armenia seeking asylum in Germany. "We are pleased that we signed the Armenia-EU agreement and are ready to contribute to its implementation," Merkel said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Vondráček: Czech Rep. MPs will discuss Armenia-EU agreement ratification in fall
Within the framework of his official visit to the Czech Republic, National Assembly President Ara Babloyan met with the speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies…
 Iranian FM: EU can offset Trump’s anti-Iran policies
Mr. Trump cannot do as he wishes all on his own...
 Angela Merkel wants to see German representative as European Commission chair
One of the possible candidates are Leader of the European People's Party…
Greek Prime Minister declares end to country's debt odyssey
We have new challenges ahead...
 UK FM: One of biggest threats to European unity would be chaotic no-deal Brexit
“One of the biggest threats to European unity would be a chaotic no-deal Brexit…
European commissioner: Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed
The campaign organizers intends to know the opinions of different classes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news