Merkel: Germany is ready to promote implementation of Armenia-EU deal

YEREVAN.- Armenia and Germany can develop cooperation in a number of directions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Thanking for the warm welcome, the Chancellor noted that she is glad to come to Armenia not only in the year of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic, but in the period of democratic reforms.

"Yerevan is 2800 years old. Armenia is a country with rich culture and history. But it is also open to the future," Merkel said. The Chancellor stated that Germany has been following events, thaking place in Armenia, peaceful rallies and a velvet revolution.

According to her, during the meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan they discussed the relations between the two countries, spoke about the future of the relations not only in a bilateral format, but also in the format of relations with the EU.

The sides also touched upon the issue of people from Armenia seeking asylum in Germany. "We are pleased that we signed the Armenia-EU agreement and are ready to contribute to its implementation," Merkel said.