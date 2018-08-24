Pashinyan’s and Merkel’s positions on many aspects coincide

YEREVAN.- This is the first ever visit of the Chancellor of the GFR to the Republic of Armenia and it can be assessed as a historical visit, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 24.
"This circumstance further emphasizes the recent changes in Armenia. I am glad for the very effective negotiations with the Chancellor that referred to the relations between Armenia and Germany and regional issues. Our positions on many issues of that agenda coincide which show that our relations have a great potential for development. We hope that the level of our cooperation will significantly change. We discussed and reached an agreement that after this visit we will develop a joint agenda for different spheres and will work for their implementation”, Pashinyan said.