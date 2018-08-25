World Premiere: William Saroyan’s unpublished plays to be performed

Never-before-staged scenes from world-renowned American Armenian writer William Saroyan’s unpublished plays will be performed in a world premiere production at the Los Angeles Central Library’s Taper Auditorium on September 15.

“William Saroyan: The Unpublished Plays in Performance,” created by award-winning playwright and director Aram Kouyoumdjian, will be staged by Vista Players, reported The Armenian Mirror-Spectator.

Kouyoumdjian was granted special permission by Stanford University, where Saroyan’s unpublished manuscripts are housed, to stage the excerpts. Selections from such works as “The Armenian Play (or Opera),” “Home to Hayastan,” and “Ouzenk Chouzenk Hai Yenk” (Like It or Not, We’re Armenians) will explore a wide array of themes, including immigrant life, the trauma of genocide, and the notion of repatriation.

The performance at the Central Library is being presented as part of the Library’s “L.A. Made” series and is co-sponsored by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian. Councilmember Krekorian will make a special presentation to the L.A. City Council on August 31 about Saroyan, as well as the commemorative Library event, which he is scheduled to attend.

August 31 marks the occasion of William Saroyan’s 110th birthday: the impetus to present the renowned playwright’s unknown works at venerated venues in Southern and Central California. The production is slated for additional performances in Fresno and in Orange County, as well as an encore performance in L.A.

Admission to the L.A. Central Library event is free.