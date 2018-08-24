News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 25
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Cavusoglu: Erdogan anticipates Putin’s visit to Turkey for trip to restaurant
Cavusoglu: Erdogan anticipates Putin’s visit to Turkey for trip to restaurant
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Istanbul soon, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said about it at a meeting with the Russian leader in the Kremlin, TASS reported.

"Your dear friend Mr Erdogan has sent his greetings and best wishes to you and expects you to visit Istanbul soon. You agreed to go to a seafood restaurant," Cavusoglu said.

The next day Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev told reporters that Russian producers started the deliveries of beef to the Turkish market.

The issue of Russian meat product deliveries to Turkey was long discussed by representatives for the two countries.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news