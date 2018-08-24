Cavusoglu: Erdogan anticipates Putin’s visit to Turkey for trip to restaurant

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Istanbul soon, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said about it at a meeting with the Russian leader in the Kremlin, TASS reported.
"Your dear friend Mr Erdogan has sent his greetings and best wishes to you and expects you to visit Istanbul soon. You agreed to go to a seafood restaurant," Cavusoglu said.
The next day Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev told reporters that Russian producers started the deliveries of beef to the Turkish market.
The issue of Russian meat product deliveries to Turkey was long discussed by representatives for the two countries.