US Senate Democrats seek interpreter’s notes from Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are asking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to provide the panel with the interpreter’s notes and other materials from President Donald Trump’s Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump and Putin had met privately for more than two hours with only interpreters present. The White House, however, has not provided information on what was said.
In a letter sent to the State Department, the Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Bob Menendez, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who also sits on the committee, said the situation requires “urgent congressional oversight.”
“Russian officials have taken advantage of the lack of communication by the White House to circulate their own, possibly false, readouts of what occurred in this private meeting,” the senators wrote.