Newspaper: Car serving Armenia President is taken from him, for Angela Merkel
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – German Chancellor Angela Merkel was met Friday with the armored car which serves President Armen Sarkissian of the Republic of Armenia (RA), according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper. 

“After his becoming the RA President, the State Protection Service has allocated this BMW [to him] as a service car.

“[But] the thing is that there is a shortage of armored vehicles in the [RA] state car park. And so that they [Armenian authorities] could meet Merkel in accordance with the protocol requirements, they had to take it from Armen Sarkissian for one day.

Armen Sarkissian on Friday was moving around with the Cadillac Escalade SUV of his personal use. His car had parked right next to the BMW which [now] serves Merkel,” wrote Hraparak.
This text available in   Հայերեն
