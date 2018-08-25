Russia MOD: US brought destroyer to Persian Gulf to strike Syria

Igor Konashenkov, the chief spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD), has noted that the provocation of chemical weapons shall become an excuse for the US, UK, and France to launch strikes at Syria, reported RIA Novosti news agency.
In his words, to this end, the destroyer USS The Sullivans—armed with 56 cruise missiles—had arrived in the Persian Gulf, while a US В-1В bomber—carrying 24 air-to-surface AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles—has been deployed at Al Udeid airbase in Qatar.
“Western countries’ actions, in spite of their public statements, are aimed at another sharp deterioration of the situation in the Middle East region and the disruption of the peace process on the territory of Syria,” Konashenkov added.