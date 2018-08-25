Armenia Police: We will conduct best elections ever

YEREVAN. – We will carry out the best elections ever, and the police work needs to be excellent—without any shortcomings.
Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Saturday’s first meeting of the public council under the police chief. He noted this reflecting on the capital city Yerevan Council of Elders’ election to be held on September 23.
“For that, I expect the public council’s active oversight of police action,” Osipyan added. “We have police officers at hundreds of [election] precincts in Yerevan, and the public council members’ impartial view—on any incident—is very important.”