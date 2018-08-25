Armenia Police chief: Perpetrator must be held accountable with full gravity of law

YEREVAN. – If there is a crime in any act, the perpetrator must be held accountable with the full gravity of the law; it doesn’t matter whether or not it is transitional justice.
Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan told about the above-said to reporters, after Saturday’s first meeting of the public council under the police chief. He stated this when asked what he will do if, as a result of transitional justice—noted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, all members of the Sasna Tsrer armed group were to be released and not punished—whereas, Osipyan is an injured party in the case.
“At no time, no transition, no change of power can free an offender from accountability,” the police chief added.
In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in capital city Yerevan, held hostages, but later had surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.