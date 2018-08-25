News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 25
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia Police chief: Perpetrator must be held accountable with full gravity of law
Armenia Police chief: Perpetrator must be held accountable with full gravity of law
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – If there is a crime in any act, the perpetrator must be held accountable with the full gravity of the law; it doesn’t matter whether or not it is transitional justice.

Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan told about the above-said to reporters, after Saturday’s first meeting of the public council under the police chief. He stated this when asked what he will do if, as a result of transitional justice—noted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, all members of the Sasna Tsrer armed group were to be released and not punished—whereas, Osipyan is an injured party in the case.

“At no time, no transition, no change of power can free an offender from accountability,” the police chief added.

In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in capital city Yerevan, held hostages, but later had surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police chief: Trust has grown toward Armenia law enforcement
From now on, we will accept together—as a result of public debates, analyses, and interactions—all important decisions of the police…
 Car hits Armenia village house wall, there are injured
The injured were taken to a hospital in capital city Yerevan…
 Fire breaks out in Russian Central Bank building
No casualities have been reported so far.
 Japan: At least 13 injured in typhoon Cimaron
Heavy rain is expected to continue including in areas the typhoon has already passed…
Car slams into Yerevan police road-checkpoint building, there are injured
The vehicle turned completely into ashes…
 Prisoner dies in Armenia penitentiary
He was charged with murder with aggravating circumstances…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news