Saturday
August 25
PM: We will pass proud and powerful Armenia’s “baton” on to our future generations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The willingness to die for the homeland is the highest point of human consciousness.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforementioned at Saturday’s official opening—in Hrazdan town—of the memorial to the victims of the Karabakh War.

“They have fallen in the name of life; and the responsibility of every living person increases further (…) with every fallen,” Pashinyan also said, in particular. “We erect monuments for ourselves, so that we sense that responsibility every day.

“We raise these monuments to sense our responsibility before the future. These monuments are also in our soul and consciousness.

“We live because we have responsibility before the past and the future. We live because today we proudly and confidently bear that responsibility.

“We will pass the proud and powerful Armenia’s ‘baton’ on to our future generations.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
