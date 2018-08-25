Armenia Police chief: There will not be “untouchable” persons

YEREVAN. – I assure you that there no longer will be closed topics, impermissible domains, or “untouchable” persons, “privileged” people.

Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan told about the aforesaid to reporters, after Saturday’s first meeting of the public council under the police chief.

“There are no people above the law,” he said. “Any raised matter will be discussed and solutions will be given by [means of the] law.”

“You will be the all-seeing inspectors of our system,” Osipyan added, as he addressed the members of this public council. “They trust you, they petition to you to be protected. And you can bring those problems to us where we can find solutions and establish justice, with joint forces.”