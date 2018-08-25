News
MOD sheds light on reports regarding Armenia interest in India-made missile system
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense (RA MOD), made clarifications with respect to the internet report that the country was interested in the Pinaka Multibarrel Rocket Launch (MBRL) System produced in India.

“In India, the delegation of the RA Armed Forces met with those in charge of the domain, got familiarized with many types of weapons,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook. “There are—in them—types of weapons of particular interest.”

PanARMENIAN.Net had reported, citing The Times of India, that Armenia has shown interest in the Indian-made Pinaka rocket launchers.
