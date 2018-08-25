Armenia PM congratulates Uruguay president on Independence Day

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez, on the occasion of Uruguay’s national holiday: Independence Day.
“The Armenian-Uruguayan friendly ties are a solid foundation for further expanding the effective political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries,” the message reads, in particular. “I am convinced that, thanks to joint efforts, we will record new achievements and successes in bilateral relations—for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.”