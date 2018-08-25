News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 25
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia's Justice Minister: We will discuss expediency of the constitutional amendments
Armenia's Justice Minister: We will discuss expediency of the constitutional amendments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Anyone can think about changing the Constitution, Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan stated during the interview with journalists on August 25, concerning intention of the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to make the constitutional amendments.

"The question is that, if there will be an approval of the majority, what finally will become a referendum subject? We will discuss expediency of the constitutional amendments, and we will present everything for discussion, "the minister said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news