Armenia's Justice Minister: We will discuss expediency of the constitutional amendments

YEREVAN.- Anyone can think about changing the Constitution, Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan stated during the interview with journalists on August 25, concerning intention of the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to make the constitutional amendments.
"The question is that, if there will be an approval of the majority, what finally will become a referendum subject? We will discuss expediency of the constitutional amendments, and we will present everything for discussion, "the minister said.