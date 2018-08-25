Trump claims Sessions 'doesn't understand what is happening' in Justice Dept.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday tore into his embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions again, claiming that he “doesn’t understand what is happening” underneath him at the Justice Department -- the latest marker in the pair’s deteriorating relationship, Fox News reported.
"Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion!" Trump tweeted.