Merkel meets with human rights defenders during her visit to Baku

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with human rights activists, civil activists and investigative journalists during her official visit to Baku, RFE / RL reported.

Ismayilova, who spent nearly 18 months in jail on charges widely viewed as retaliation for her investigative reporting before her release in May 2016, wrote on Facebook following the meeting that she spoke to Merkel "about corruption and how it undermines peace, democracy, and security in Azerbaijan."

"I asked to be more outspoken on human rights and democracy issues because people here need to see examples of European politicians who aren't silenced by corruption money," she wrote.

Merkel "said our concerns are important and some have been addressed in the meeting she had with President Aliyev. I hope to hear more from her," Ismayilova wrote.