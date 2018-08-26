News
Artsakh president, Armenian PM discuss situation along borders
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. –President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan discussed in the Artsakh Republic defense ministry issues of steady enhancement of the Defense Army's defense capability, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, as well as the current situation along the borders.

Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan, head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed forces Artak Davtyan, Artsakh Republic defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan participated in the meeting.
