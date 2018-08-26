Diciotti migrants come ashore

Migrants from African countries, who were on Diciotti board in the port of Catania for five days went ashore, TASS reported referring to ANSA.
According to the source, 137 people left the ship. All of them were transported to the identification center of the Italian city of Messina.
Earlier, 27 juveniles and 16 adults who needed urgent medical help were allowed to go ashore.
As reported earlier, Diciotti sailors brought on board 177 migrants on August 15 who suffered a disaster on a rubber boat in the Maltese territorial waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Valletta did not permit to deliver the rescued migrants to one of the ports of this island state.
After that, Diciotti stayed for five days in the zone of the Italian Lampedusa island, awaiting the decision of Rome, and only on Monday night delivered refugees to Sicily.
However, Salvini did not give permission to land migrants ashore and demanded to find solution of this problem at the European level. On Wednesday evening, for humanitarian reasons, the Italian authorities allowed 27 unaccompanied refugees to land ashore, but the remaining 150 migrants are still on board.