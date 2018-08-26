Iran Finance Minister dismissed

Iranian Parliament voted on Sunday for the resignation of the Minister of Economy and Finance Masoud Karbasian, TASS reported referring to Al Mayadeen.
According to the Iranian constitution, the parliament can vote for the resignation of any member of the government. In this case, the president has three months to find a replacement.
Two weeks ago parliament voted to dismiss Iran’s then minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare Ali Rabiei.
In early August, Iran's local currency hit another record low against the U.S. dollar- 120 thousand, that provoked inflation and higher prices for consumer goods and fuel.