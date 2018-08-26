ANCA: Senator John McCain supported Artsakh freedom

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) expressed their condolences on Senator John McCain’s passing away. They wrote about it on the official Facebook page of ANCA. The post read:

“Remembering John McCain - Senator and patriot, outspoken in his support for Artsakh freedom during the 1988-1994 war for liberation, advocate of reparations for the Armenian Genocide and unequivocal in his condemnation of Turkish President Erdogan's repression at home and aggression abroad, including on the streets of Washington, DC. #RIP”.

American senator John McCain who was diagnosed with brain cancer died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018 at the age of 81.