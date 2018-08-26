Belgian media comments on royal family's trip to Armenia

The Belgian media has published articles about royal family's trip to Armenia.
As reported earlier, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and their four children were in Armenia on a private visit, so no details about the trip were reported.
The choice of holiday destination is unusual for the royals, as they have traditional holiday destinations like France and Italy, The Brussels Times reported.
According to De Standaard, before arriving in Armenia, the royal family spent some time on the French Île de Ré island.
A video was published during royal family trip to Armenia on the Belgian royal house's Facebook page.
The video captured the king kiteboarding. The Belgian media suggested that he was captured kiteboarding during his vacation in Armenia.
As for the details of their visit, according to media, the monarch and successor of the throne, that is, the daughter of King Elizabeth, should not be on the same board, and therefore the family arrived in Yerevan on two planes.