Armenian’s wife in US is asked to speak English with her child

An American woman’s post with respect to her daughter’s speaking several languages, including Armenian, has gone viral.
“Speak English,” a stranger demanded. Those words were directed at Esmeralda Bermudez, a mom enjoying the day with her 5-year-old daughter at a La Mirada park in Los Angeles, according to ABC 7.
“She said, ‘Speak English, you’re confusing the poor girl,’” Bermudez recounted.
Bermudez’s husband is Armenian, and their daughter speaks English, Armenian, Spanish, and she is learning French.
Bermudez then asked the woman how many languages she spoke.
“English, that’s what matters,” the stranger replied.
The 38-year-old woman wrote about this incident on her Twitter account, and this tweet went viral. So, she wrote an article about it for the Los Angeles Times.
Bermudez said that in 2013, when she and her husband David had their first baby, they knew they wanted to pass on their native languages.
And together with several linguistic experts, they decided that each parent would only speak in their native tongue, allowing the school and world to introduce English and other languages.
“I want her to pick up this article [of mine in the L.A. Times],” Esmeralda Bermudez said. “I look forward to the day she picks this up and she says, “Look, mama was vulnerable, mama was strong, confused. Mama was hurt, but she spoke up.’”