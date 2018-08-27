Police identify shooter at US video game tournament

David Katz, 24, a gamer at a “Madden NFL 19” American football video game tournament, was the one who opened fire during Sunday’s competition at The Jacksonville Landing festival marketplace in Jacksonville, Florida, USA, informed Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, reported RIA Novosti news agency.
Police found out that Katz had killed two people, injured 11 others, and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As per the police, three bodies—including the shooter’s—were found at the scene, nine people have been hospitalized, and another two have gone hospital on their own.
US President Donald Trump has been informed of the tragedy.