Trumps says 52% of Americans support him

Donald Trump has claimed that 52 percent of Americans support his actions as President of the United States, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“Over 90% approval rating for your all time favorite (I hope) President within the Republican Party and 52% overall,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This despite all of the made up stories by the Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible.”
According to Gallup survey results, however, Trump’s June approval rating was 45 percent.