New US sanctions on Russia come into effect

The latest set of sanctions against Russia, introduced by the US in response to Moscow’s alleged involvement in the Skripal poisoning in the UK, has come into effect on Monday at 12am Washington time, reported RIA Novosti news agency.
As per the respective notification by the US Department of State, the latter has found out that Russia, in violation of international law, has used chemical weapons against its own citizens.
On March 4, 66-year-old Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, 33-year-old Yulia who was visiting from Moscow, were poisoned with a nerve agent in the UK. They were found unconscious in Salisbury town, and they received treatment at and were subsequently discharged from hospital.