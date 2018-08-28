News
Armenia legislature convenes special session on Lake Sevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday is holding a special session, whose initiator was the government.

The bill on making additions to the law on approving the programs toward the restoration, preservation, reproduction, and use of the ecosystem of Lake Sevan is on the agenda of this special session.

On August 23, the government approved this proposed law, according to which the amount of water to be released from Lake Sevan for irrigation purposes in 2018 is expected to increase from 170 million cubic meters to up to 210 million cubic meters.
