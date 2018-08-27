CBS: McCain asked Bush, Obama to deliver eulogies at funeral

US Senator John McCain asked former US presidents Barack Obama and George Bush to deliver eulogies at his funeral, CBS News reported.
American senator McCain died of brain cancer aged 81 in Arizona on August 25. Obama and Bush will deliver a speech during the funeral at the Washington Cathedral, the source noted.
After McCain's death, Bush called the US senator “a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.” Barack Obama, in his turn, said that McCain showed courage.
According to AP, the US Vice-President Mike Pence will also take part in the funeral.