Armenian villagers block road in the direction oi Georgia

YEREVAN. – Residents of the villages of the enlarged Akhuryan community of the Shirak region blocked the road towards Georgia.
They demand that the village communities are divided, because nobody took into account their opinion during the enlargement process. The villagers demand a meeting with the governor of the Shirak province.
“The process of consolidation occurred in November, but nothing has changed. We pay taxes, but there are no investments in the villages themselves,” one of the protesters said, adding that water problems, waste collection and other issues cannot be solved.
The demonstrators stressed that they do not oppose Prime Minister Pashinyan, they just want to be heard, so that the taxes they pay remained with the village.
They said that they would open the road as soon as demand is met.
The next stage of consolidation of communities is planned for this year, however, the Cabinet suspended the process. It was announced that they intend, first of all, to listen to the opinions of the representatives of the communities, and they are not going to act without their consent.