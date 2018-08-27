2 Armenian citizens killed in Russia accident

Armenia army delegation to attend CSTO meeting

Expert on Merkel's visit to Yerevan: Armenians did not ask anything from Berlin

Armenia PM, parliament speaker meet; snap parliamentary election to be held within 1 year

Armen Martirosyan appointed Armenian ambassador to Sri Lanka and Nepal

CBS: McCain asked Bush, Obama to deliver eulogies at funeral

Armenian PM congratulates Moldova counterpart

7 gang members eliminated in Mexico

Armenian villagers block road in the direction oi Georgia

Nikol Pashinyan goes to market to check the prices (VIDEO)

Russian border guards apprehend 2 Pakistani trespassers at Armenia-Turkey border

Armenian’s wife in US is asked to speak English with her child

New US sanctions on Russia come into effect

Trumps says 52% of Americans support him

Armenia President congratulates Moldova counterpart on Independence Day

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Police identify shooter at US video game tournament

Lukashenko says he and Putin touched upon matter on Armenian chief of CSTO

Armenian MP of Turkey does not allow Istanbul police to detain Hrant Dink’s son (PHOTOS)

Bundestag member Albert Weiler visits Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine

Belgian media comments on royal family's trip to Armenia

3 killed, 310 injured in Iran earthquake

ISIS leader eliminated in Afghanistan

Diciotti migrants come ashore

Armenian PM, Artsakh President discuss cooperation between two republics

ANCA: Senator John McCain supported Artsakh freedom

Iran Finance Minister dismissed

Iranian defense minister arrives in Syria

39-year-old woman killed in Etchmiadzin car crash

Police try to detain MP Garo Paylan during Istanbul action

John McCain dies at 81

Artsakh president, Armenian PM discuss situation along borders

Mikael Manukyan will head ARF Dashnaktsutyun list for Yerevan elections

Tourist bus crash in Bulgaria kills 15 passengers

Arsen Kharatyan resigns from position of Prime Minister's Advisor

Merkel meets with human rights defenders during her visit to Baku

Austrian FM ‘didn’t expect’ Putin to actually turn up at her wedding

Merkel: Formation of new government in Armenia can give impetus to talks on Karabakh

Azerbaijan important for EU to diversify energy supply: Merkel

Nikol Pashinyan posts a family photo from Stepanakert

US claims about China impacting talks with North Korea 'rrresponsible'

Trump says U.S.-Mexico trade deal could be imminent

Trump claims Sessions 'doesn't understand what is happening' in Justice Dept.

Italian Prime Minister criticizes EU for failing to agree on migrants

Erdogan: Turkey’s biggest safeguard is determination of our people to protect their independence

Armenia's Justice Minister: We will discuss expediency of the constitutional amendments

Karabakh President welcomes Armenia’s PM at Stepanakert airport

Armenia Police chief: There will not be “untouchable” persons

Armenia PM congratulates Uruguay president on Independence Day

MOD sheds light on reports regarding Armenia interest in India-made missile system

Merkel meets with Catholicos of All Armenians, they discuss Karabakh conflict too

Belgium royal family leaves Armenia (PHOTOS)

Russia MOD: US brought destroyer to Persian Gulf to strike Syria

Armenia Police chief: Perpetrator must be held accountable with full gravity of law

PM: We will pass proud and powerful Armenia’s “baton” on to our future generations

Armenia Police: We will conduct best elections ever

Armenia PM attends Karabakh War memorial official opening

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,500 shots in passing week

Police chief: Trust has grown toward Armenia law enforcement

Parliament speaker: We expect Czech businessmen’s direct investments in Armenia economy

Fire at China hotel kills at least 18

Car hits Armenia village house wall, there are injured

US warns Russia it will hit Syria if Assad uses chemical weapons

World Premiere: William Saroyan’s unpublished plays to be performed

Transparency International: Corruption, human rights, civil society should be on Merkel’s agenda in Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Car serving Armenia President is taken from him, for Angela Merkel

US Senate Democrats seek interpreter’s notes from Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki

Germany slams Azerbaijan authorities

Armenia PM gives official dinner in honor of visiting Angela Merkel

Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

Iran to begin trial of those behind currency market turmoil

Defense ministers of Russia and Turkey discuss Syria and military cooperation

Fire breaks out in Russian Central Bank building

Cavusoglu: Erdogan anticipates Putin’s visit to Turkey for trip to restaurant

Bolton urges Ukraine to seek alternatives to Russian gas

Nikol Pashinyan, Armen Sarkissian, Angela Merkel walk in Yerevan streets (PHOTOS)

EU agrees 18 million euro development aid for Iran

Former HPD MP seeking political asylum in Greece

Pashinyan’s and Merkel’s positions on many aspects coincide

Armen Sarkissian meets Angela Merkel: Armenian-German relations are based on mutual understanding and deep trust

Merkel: We remember 1915 terrible events against Armenian people

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.08.2018

Merkel: Germany is ready to promote implementation of Armenia-EU deal

PM: Armenia is not building foreign policy based on counterbalance

Bolton: US sanctions against Russia to stay until Moscow changes its behavior

US sanctions on Russia over Skripal case to come into effect on August 27

Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to the settlement of Karabakh conflict

Putin: Our relations with Turkey are getting increasingly more profound and substantive

Merkel: Germany cannot give up energy cooperation with Russia

Dzyunik Aghajanyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Malaysia

Armenia First Deputy PM tasked to start developing of constitutional reforms

Trump accuses social media giants of “silencing millions of people”

Armenian PM, German Chancellor’s joint press conference in Yerevan

German Chancellor official Instagram page posts video from Yerevan

Georgian PM presents Merkel with 17th century painting

Merkel’s official Instagram page shares photo from Armenian Genocide Memorial

Angela Merkel visits Armenia TUMO Center for Creative Technologies

Chinese Finance Minister: China will respond to unreasonable US tariffs

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Japan: At least 13 injured in typhoon Cimaron