Expert on Merkel's visit to Yerevan: Armenians did not ask anything from Berlin

YEREVAN. – The visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the South Caucasus region was not historical and had no supernatural significance, the director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, it was more a study visit.

“In general, this was more a protocol event. As for Armenia, it was planned even under the previous authorities. There are no results of this visit in any of the three countries. It is only interesting, that the approach to the three countries was completely different,” the expert explained, adding that unlike Georgia, Armenians did not ask anything from Berlin: no loans, no other material aid.

According to him, this visit clearly demonstrates that all three countries in the region are very different, and German approach was also different.

Speaking about Georgia, Iskandaryan noted that the country managed to receive some aid from Germany. According to him, the sides, however, did not reach any agreement while trying to talk about NATO, and it was expected.

Speaking about Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan, Iskandaryan noted that Armenian media made fuss about gas and oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe. According to him, there will be no serious talks about gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU in the next few years.

“Azerbaijan does not have that much oil to seriously interest Berlin,” said the director of the Caucasus Institute.

He noted that during the German Chancellor's visit to Azerbaijan, the sides touched upon the topic of human rights and it was expected, since this is typical for Azerbaijan.

As reported earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Germany on August 23-24, then Yerevan on August 24 and headed to Baku on August 25.