Search declared for son of Armenia ex-provincial governor

YEREVAN. – Along the lines of the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating into the draft evasion by way of falsified documents, it was decided to include Tigran Khachatryan in this case as a defendant.
In addition, facts have been ascertained with respect to a falsified official document attesting to Khachatryan getting a certificate, with which he was enrolled in Goris State University, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Since Khachatryan’s whereabouts could not be ascertained, a search has been declared for him.
Within the framework of the aforesaid criminal case, charges have been filed against Trdat Khachatryan too. He will be subjected to a forensic psychiatric evaluation.
The investigation into this case is still in progress.
Tigran and Trdat Khachatryan are brothers, and the sons of former controversial governor Surik Khachatryan of Syunik Province.