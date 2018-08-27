News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Macron: EU security must no longer depend on US
Macron: EU security must no longer depend on US
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The security of the European Union must no longer depend on the US, French President Emmanuel Macron said. He also called for a review of the security approach towards Europe's partners, including Russia, RT reported.

Europe can “no longer” entrust its security to the US alone, the French president said, speaking at the annual French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

“It is up to us today to take responsibility and guarantee [the EU’s] security and, therefore, EU sovereignty,” he added.

The French leader stated that he wants “to launch an exhaustive review of [EU] security with all Europe’s partners, which includes Russia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news