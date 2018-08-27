Macron: EU security must no longer depend on US

The security of the European Union must no longer depend on the US, French President Emmanuel Macron said. He also called for a review of the security approach towards Europe's partners, including Russia, RT reported.
Europe can “no longer” entrust its security to the US alone, the French president said, speaking at the annual French ambassadors' conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
“It is up to us today to take responsibility and guarantee [the EU’s] security and, therefore, EU sovereignty,” he added.
The French leader stated that he wants “to launch an exhaustive review of [EU] security with all Europe’s partners, which includes Russia.”