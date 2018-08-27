News
Armenian PM: Prices are too high, I'm off to discuss it with head of Central Bank
Armenian PM: Prices are too high, I'm off to discuss it with head of Central Bank
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – There have been warnings that the agricultural products is too expensive, so I wanted to see for myself and also understand the reasons, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters at a farmer's market Monday, August 27.

“I mainly learnt that e.g. tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants and a number of other important seasonal vegetables are really expensive. And in fact it is strange that at this time there are greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers on the market as it is a little unusual for Armenia. There have to be vegetables from the fields now,” said PM.

Speaking about irrigation water PM said it still has to be clarified whether the problem is in the absence of water or in the poor managing and abuse by some people. Pashinyan emphasized that he cannot make a clear statement unless there is reasonable proof.

Asked what he plans to do after learning the prices of agricultural goods PM answered: “I am now going to meet with the head of Central Bank and discuss the topic of inflation as well”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
