News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Dollar drops in Armenia
Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.81/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.10 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.88 (up by AMD 2.35), that of one British pound totaled AMD 620.12 (up by AMD 0.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.18 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 226.94, AMD 18,591.54 and AMD 12,200.84, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news