Armenia's President expects from all political forces to be guided by interests of the country’s security, stability

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian expects from all the political forces to be guided by the understanding of national security of our country and the sustainable and stable development priorities, the President's Office of the Republic of Armenia issued a statement referring to the President's assessment of the current political situation in Armenia.

“President Armen Sarkissian always follows and keeps in focus the processing going on in the country. Assessing vital the necessity for all the government branches to act in the framework of the Constitution and the powers it grants them and to display respect to each other, the President of the Republic expects from all the political forces to be guided by the understanding of national security of our country and the sustainable and stable development priorities. National interest, the country’s security and the respect towards the rights of a person and a citizen are a priority for all of us.

The President of the Republic welcomes the meeting of the PM and the Speaker of the National Assembly, positively assessing the agreements reached during the meeting. The President hopes positive results will be achieved soon.

The President of the Republic reaffirms his position that the best way to solve issues is through dialogue and negotiations, given that the sides respect the agreements by consistently taking actions to fulfill those agreements and taking lessons and recording achievements during the process. This should be made the main culture characterizing our political relations”.