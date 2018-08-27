NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.08.2018

National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday held a meeting.

In particular, they recorded that everyone in Armenia has the right to freedom of speech and opinion—regardless of his political views; independence of courts is the most important guarantee for ensuring justice in the country; if the parties find that there is a need for an institute of “transitional justice,” this shall be implemented by way of amendments to the Constitution and relevant laws; and the snap parliamentary election should be held within a maximum of one year.

Formation of a new government in Armenia can become an impetus for negotiations on the Karabakh settlement, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel said in Baku.

"The fact of formation of a new government in Armenia can give impetus to negotiations on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, and Germany can also participate in it," Merkel said. She stressed that her “country is interested in resolving the conflict and will contribute in the framework of the Minsk Group.”

"We agree with the opinion that all conflicts, including in this region, should be settled peacefully, through negotiations," the German Chancellor noted.

The situation around Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov also was discussed during the last meeting of Russian and Belarusian presidents in Sochi, Alexander Lukashenko said.

“We reflected on CSTO matters and Khachaturov’s detention in Armenia,” Lukashenko said. “Our [respective] position is clear and comprehensible. We proposed other candidates at the time; [but] they didn’t listen to us at the time.

He informed that the presidents of Belarus and Russia “looked deeper into this matter, from the viewpoint of Armenia’s new leadership; the policy which RA [Republic of Armenia] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan runs.”

Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended two trespassers at border with Turkey.

The Russian frontier guards noticed two unknown men who planned to swim over the Araks River. Several hours later the unknown men crossed the state border trying to disappear in the direction of Artashat.

The trespassers attempted to resist, but were detained by the border guards.

Both men are the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Two Armenian citizens were killed in a car accident in Kalmykia, the republic located in the southwestern part of European Russia.

The driver lost control, and the vehicle rolled over. Two Armenian nationals were killed. The driver and other two passengers, who are also the citizens of Armenia were hospitalized.

On August 25, Istanbul police had forcibly dispersed the sit-in by women who had lost their sons over the years—and under still undetermined circumstances, and who are known as The Saturday Mothers.

Istanbul Armenian MP Garo Paylan, also was at the sit-in, and he had tried to prevent these police attacks.

New photos show Paylan preventing the detention of Arat Dink, the son of slain Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink. During their attack, police had attempted to detain Paylan too. But he had shouted that he was an MP, whereupon he was let go.

The American-Armenian millionaire, the King of Poker-Dan Bilzerian arrived in Yerevan on Monday morning. He will stay in Armenia for a few days.

Dan and his brother Adam got Armenian citizenship. The Instagram star also walked in downtown Yerevan and went to Lake Sevan.